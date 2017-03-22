Yu Fujiwara captures the streets of London Fashion Week

Always at one step removed from the street style circus, the photographer shoots the action of AW17

Yu Fujiwara LFW AW17
London Fashion Week AW17Photography Yu Fujiwara
Yu Fujiwara London
Yu Fujiwara LFW AW17
Yu Fujiwara LFW AW17
Yu Fujiwara LFW AW17
Yu Fujiwara LFW AW17
Yu Fujiwara LFW AW17
Yu Fujiwara LFW AW17

Every February and September, the fashion week circus rolls into town. For a few short days, established editors wait in line with Instagram it girls, while excited teenagers, waiting to get a glimpse of their first show, crowd eagerly on the fringes. To an outsider, itâ€™s an interesting, if perplexing, sight. To a man with a camera and the determination to hit the streets day after day, itâ€™s a treasure trove of moments waiting to be captured with the click of a button and the opening of a shutter. In photographer Yu Fujiwaraâ€™s latest series, captured last month at LFW, there are the sights we all know: street style star putting her best Vuitton-heeled foot forward, coat draped artistically off the shoulders; a photo-magnet in the form of a custom Theresa MayÂ and TrumpÂ Jacket. And then there are the more serendipitous moments: model Teddy QuinlivanÂ poses next to a line-up of shop mannequins, while a confused security guard looks on at Grace Bol leaning in for a selfie. Check out the gallery above and stay tuned for Paris.Â 

