Julian Klincewicz shoots the new face of Calvin Klein

Julian Klincewicz is one of the most exciting young talents out there at the moment. The Cali native skater-designer-photographer-filmmaker has worked with everyone from for Gosha Rubchinskiy to Kanye West, but his latest project sees him pick up the camera for Raf Simons’ new era at Calvin Klein.

In a video posted to the brand’s Instagram, the videographer turns his naturalistic lens to Lulu, who opened Raf’s AW17 Calvin debut show. Consider the young model a muse: not only walking the runway, Lulu was shot by Willy Vanderperre for the By Appointment series of images and was one of the stars of the Jeans campaign – throwing her head back and laughing in front of a Richard Prince painting.

Shot in a grassy part of New York, with a distorted layering of frames soundtracked by what sounds a lot like the Stranger Things theme tune, this is a clip which is more complex than its “American beauty” caption might first suggest. Still, considering the heavy references to cinema in that first show, it’s not a surprising reference point – in Klincewicz’s shots, Lulu is half girl next door, half mysterious screen heroine.

Watch the video below.