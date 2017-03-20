Fiorucci is back with a London pop up

Favourite of Marc Jacobs, Madonna and Andy Warhol, 70s denim brand slash cultural phenomenon Fiorucci is back, and is headed straight for London’s Selfridges.

With Italian founder Elio Fiorucci credited for inventing stretch denim, the brand’s NYC store preempted the immersive experience of spaces like Dover Street Market, even getting the nickname of being the “daytime Studio 54” on account of the glamorous guests it attracted.

Since the company’s takeover in 2015, new owners Janie and Stephen Schaffer have promised its return, teasing with a new Instagram account and relaunched website. The pop-up is the first official event for the new Fiorruci, featuring logo bombers, dungarees, boilersuits and graphic t-shirts and jumpers. It's a throwback ode to the brand that had fans from Debbie Harry to Keith Haring, and with in-store customisations like embroidered names, you can make this piece of fashion history your own.

Unsurprisingly, the Schaffers have paid homage to Fiorucci’s famed ads when promoting the comeback. Naturally, there are some cherubs involved, appearing like cult Biblical messengers of this second coming on posters all around the city. The collection itself is a similar trip through Fiorucci’s history, with resurrected archive patches.

Though the pop-up might only be temporary, it marks the welcome return of a much-beloved label. Head online or to the 3rd floor women’s denim studio at Selfridges Oxford Street to shop the collection.