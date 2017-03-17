Riccardo Tisci on life as party-crashing club kid

Riccardo Tisci was just 17 when he left his native Italy for London, arriving in the capital at the start of the riotous decade that was to be the 1990s. The designer – who recently exited Givenchy after 12 years transforming the French house with his gothic, street, and sportswear sensibility – soon fell in with a crowd who took him under their wing, introducing him to the city’s dancefloors and the rebellious communities who spent all night on them. It was in the clubs that the young Tisci forged his style, thriving off the freedom the city afforded to express himself through clothing. He created outfits with clothes found in charity shops, mixing fur or 50s tuxedo shirts with sportswear – wearing everything with trainers.

It’s the unity of the worlds of sportswear and nightlife which forms the main inspiration for his latest shoe with Nike, an iteration of the iconic Air Max 97. Although he’s transformed the shoe with a new, higher design (and a pocket for storing your cash on a night out), his memories of the original go all the way back to Italy. “The Air Max was big, especially there,” he recalls. “In the 90s you went from maximalism to minimalism, from everything being super glam to Helmut Lang. If you didn’t have Air Max you were not cool! The sexy bad boy and the bad girl in the club, they would wear them – so my memory of these shoes is me saving money to buy them!”

Tonight in Rome, legendary host Tisci is putting on a giant party to celebrate the new design. We caught up with him to talk about how London’s nightlife informed his career, meeting the legendary Leigh Bowery and the formative experience of trying to get into an Alexander McQueen show.

What were your first experiences of clubs?

Riccardo Tisci: I come from a very working class, simple family. My mum didn’t have much money to pay for my studies, so I always worked, since I was 9, 10 years old. When I was 15 or 14, I was working for clubs – doing flyers, bringing people to the clubs. I was obsessed with music and the club scene and I still am, but at the time it was really a part of my lifestyle.

“I had the luck to meet Leigh Bowery before he died – I saw this gigantic, amazing, glamorous monster” – Riccardo Tisci

Did getting that kind of experience young help you in fashion?

Riccardo Tisci: Completely, completely! So, in the 90s in Italy, the club scene was full of fashion victims. You had to have that look, be part of that gang. Finally, and thank God, I left when I was 17 and went to England. It was a moment of like, Leigh Bowery, Minty, Milk Bar. Of course, there was fashion, but it was about creating fashion. So you were not trying to be somebody else or part of a group, you were expressing yourself. You were seeing the most insane stuff! That really did inspire me, freedom was the most important thing. For many years of my career, people didn’t think that I was like an Italian designer. They said, you’re from Italy but you’re very British! That avant-garde part of me, I got that from the club scene, from studying and living in England for eight years. You get it in your blood. In Italy they teach you to be safe. My roots are Italian, but they were shaped in England and then in France.

What clubs did you go to? Who were you with?

Riccardo Tisci: I was crazy – party, work, party! I used to go to Trade, Disco Bambina, Heaven on a Wednesday night – I wasn’t missing one. When I was in Italy I was very shy, in England I completely opened up – I could really express myself, say ‘Fuck everybody! ‘I’ll do this’, or ‘I’ll wear that’. That’s the magic of London, it lets people express themselves and be themselves.

Any moments you thought, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy!’?

Riccardo Tisci: So many! I think I was 17 or 18. For the first six months I was just trying to survive, but at 18, I met a guy called Robert Louis Stevenson, who was friends with Antonio Berardi and David Kappo from Saint Martins. I was the young one – they took me into their gang and got me into any club in London. I remember one night I went to Trafalgar Square, to a night with Minty and Leigh Bowery, and Boy George was there. I was so young, I remember one point I was on the dance floor and I was just like, ‘Wow. This is a dream.’ I was a kid! I think I had a lot of ‘Wow’ moments in England. I had the luck to meet Leigh Bowery – I saw this gigantic, amazing, glamorous monster, I was dying! Or the first time I went to Trade, and all these big DJs were playing. It all came out in my inspiration and my way to work, my way to interpret life.