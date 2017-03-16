Ex Chloé designer Clare Waight Keller takes over at Givenchy

When Riccardo Tisci exited Givenchy (the house he had headed up for over a decade) a month ago, rumours immediately abounded as to who might replace him. Now, in an Instagram post just uploaded to the brand’s official account, that question has finally been answered.

Clare Waight Keller – who had been heading up Chloé from 2011 until announcing her AW17 show would be her last for the brand – is now stepping into the very big shoes left by Tisci at Givenchy, putting to bed those other rumours that it might be Off-White’s Virgil Abloh or ex-Cavalli designer Peter Dundas.

The second woman to take over a heritage LVMH house since Maria Grazia Chiuri’s appointment at Dior, Givenchy emphasised their history in the announcement today, posting Keller’s photo alongside an archive image of founder Hubert de Givenchy. Sandwiched between, read the quote: “True elegance comes with a natural gesture, an attitude in simplicity.”

Waight Keller will design womenswear, menswear, accessories and haute couture. She previously worked on menswear at Ralph Lauren and has also held positions at Tom Ford and Calvin Klein.

“Hubert de Givenchy’s confident style has always been an inspiration and I am very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this legendary House’s history,” Waight Keller commented in a statement. “I look forward to working with the teams and writing a new chapter in this beautiful story.”

Although her feminine aesthetic at Chloé was more bohemian chic than haute couture, her appointment promises a fresh start at the house that will be surely distinct from her predecessor’s hip-hop, street, and gothic-inspired tenure.

See her final collection for Chloé below.