Exclusive: watch a brooding, sexy new Saint Laurent film

Stomping down the runway in leather, power shoulders, and a whole lot of sparkle, the AW17 Saint LaurentÂ cast was one gang you wanted to follow all the way to the after-party.

Since his debutÂ just two seasons ago, Anthony VaccarelloÂ has fast established his own particular iteration of the YSL woman: assertive, alluring and with a penchant for displaying one nipple. For hisÂ AW17Â show a couple of weeks ago, he also introduced the Saint Laurent man, having previously only hinted at this possibility with aÂ singular sheer-shirted male model, David Friend, on his inaugural runway for the house.Â

Now, a new film directed by Nathalie CanguilhemÂ gets up close and personal with Vaccarelloâ€™s new muses. Sexy without being quiteÂ as NSFW as some of his past campaign films, the short sees the showâ€™s girls and boys stalking the industrial AW17 set, lit up in atmospheric blue. Some are familiar faces already â€“ the cornrowed beauty HiandraÂ Martinez exclusively walked in the designerâ€™s first show as head of the house. Then thereâ€™s the curly haired Mica Arganaraz, who sparkles in sequins; and AdutÂ Akech, who also starred in the brandâ€™s last campaign images.Â

Joining the previous seasonâ€™s sole male model this time? The angelic, scar-faced Louis MarzinÂ and Dalibor Urosevic (heâ€™s the topless one, FYI). Together, wearing the shoulder-padded, leather-heavy, dark power dressing of Vaccarelloâ€™s collection â€“ revealed through spliced close-ups soundtracked with swelling orchestral music â€“ the gang embodies the designerâ€™s brooding exploration of the tensions and paradoxes of contemporary femininity. And now, masculinity.Â

