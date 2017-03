Exclusive: watch a brooding, sexy new Saint Laurent film

Stomping down the runway in leather, power shoulders, and a whole lot of sparkle, the AW17 Saint Laurent cast was one gang you wanted to follow all the way to the after-party.

Since his debut just two seasons ago, Anthony Vaccarello has fast established his own particular iteration of the YSL woman: assertive, alluring and with a penchant for displaying one nipple. For his AW17 show a couple of weeks ago, he also introduced the Saint Laurent man, having previously only hinted at this possibility with a singular sheer-shirted male model, David Friend, on his inaugural runway for the house.

Now, a new film directed by Nathalie Canguilhem gets up close and personal with Vaccarello’s new muses. Sexy without being quite as NSFW as some of his past campaign films, the short sees the show’s girls and boys stalking the industrial AW17 set, lit up in atmospheric blue. Some are familiar faces already – the cornrowed beauty Hiandra Martinez exclusively walked in the designer’s first show as head of the house. Then there’s the curly haired Mica Arganaraz, who sparkles in sequins; and Adut Akech, who also starred in the brand’s last campaign images.

Joining the previous season’s sole male model this time? The angelic, scar-faced Louis Marzin and Dalibor Urosevic (he’s the topless one, FYI). Together, wearing the shoulder-padded, leather-heavy, dark power dressing of Vaccarello’s collection – revealed through spliced close-ups soundtracked with swelling orchestral music – the gang embodies the designer’s brooding exploration of the tensions and paradoxes of contemporary femininity. And now, masculinity.

Watch the film exclusively below and look through the gallery above for more of the collection.