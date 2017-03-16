How to watch every Dries Van Noten show ever

A couple of weeks ago, Dries Van Noten held the landmark 100th show of his career. An iconic model line-up turned out to walk the runway, including Amber Valletta, Nadja Auermann, Guinevere van Seenus, Carolyn Murphy and Erin O'Connor, and each guest received a book containing prints used by the Belgian designer, one for every show.

Now, everyone can enjoy the anniversary and get familiar with the rich history of the Belgian design house. Starting yesterday, Van Noten HQ is posting the footage from its archive runway shows every day for the next 100 (well, 98 technically) days. It started with Van Noten’s SS94 womenswear show, and today the focus is on SS08 menswear. For 24 hours, viewers can enjoy the video in all its original glory. Once the time is over, the film will be placed under the “silent archives” of the website (where it will remain without sound).

It all comes at an exciting time for the fashion house, with the trailer for a forthcoming Dries documentary having recently been released. The film will get its official premiere in Copenhagen this week, and will hopefully come to our screens not long afterward.

Visit Dries Van Noten's website for the archive.