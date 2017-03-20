Capturing the lives of male models at fashion week

Fashion month is undeniably hectic for everyone involved. For models – rushing to and from shows and castings, getting into hair and make-up – everything is at foot-to-the-floor warp-speed acceleration, so getting a quiet moment to yourself is pretty rare. Model and photographer Nick Offord (who’s featured in Alexander McQueen lookbooks and Marc Jacobs campaigns himself) has captured these moments amongst the chaos. On unmade hotel beds, listening to music between castings and skating through the streets, these images show us fashion month from the less-documented perspectives of the male models. We caught up with Offord to find out more about how he got into modelling and taking photos – and what his best stories from fashion month are.

How did you get into modelling?

Nick Offord: I was scouted by Eva Gödel at Tomorrow Is Another Day in 2012. Some friends and I were relaxing in London Fields park in Hackney when this confident German lady came and tapped me on the shoulder and said: ‘You’d be perfect for my agency.’ I had no idea what she was talking about, but after she told me it was a modelling agency I was pretty convinced it was a con because I had never considered modelling before. She left me with a business card and asked me to ‘Please call tomorrow.’ I don’t think I would have called her if one of my friends hadn’t said that I should follow it up.

So I did, and met her the next day at The Russian Club Studios in Dalston where we did some headshots. I got a call from her two days later and she told me the people at Alexander McQueen wanted to meet me – I had heard of McQueen, but to be honest it didn’t really mean much to me at the time. I went in to see Harley Hughes and Sarah Burton at the studio in Clerkenwell and I think they asked me there and then if I would shoot the new lookbook with them. So that was that, I was modelling…

“Aled Williams got a black eye the night before the Saint Laurent show. Only to be told the next morning by Hedi Slimane that black eyes were so in this season” – Nick Offord

How about photography?

Nick Offord: I’ve been shooting for years – my friends and I used to shoot each other doing tricks down at the skatepark. More seriously though, in the last couple of years – inspired by all the creative people I know through the fashion industry, I guess.

How does your experience modelling inform your photography?

Nick Offord: I suppose modelling has given me a pretty unique perspective of the fashion industry: I get to see this world from the inside looking out, whereas most other people are looking in from the outside. I guess my photography is a direct contradiction to the glossy plastic world that people see in magazines and adverts.