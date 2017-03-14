Ten killer quotes from London’s best designers

London has long been a centre for talent in the fashion industry. A city that’s seen the rise of great designers like Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, and Gareth Pugh, London is often where the world looks for a creative lead – and now there’s a book to celebrate this. London Uprising, by BFC co-founder Tania Fares and senior Vogue fashion critic Sarah Mower, compiles interviews with fifty of the city’s greatest designers – from Jonathan Anderson to Vivienne Westwood – by similarly famous fashion journalist names including Dazed contributor, Susie Lau.

In keeping with London’s reputation for fresh perspectives, though, there are equally a number of emerging talents featured, including one of this year’s LVMH prize nominees, Molly Goddard. Interviewed in their creative spaces, this is a rare look at the behind-the-scenes processes involved in what makes London designer tick. We picked out some of our favourite quotes.

JONATHAN ANDERSON

“I need that continual treadmill. I don’t feel the pressure at all. It’s the perfect balance for me. I couldn’t do any more, but if I were doing any less, I would feel that there was something wrong.”

SARAH BURTON

“I always save everything. I kept all of Lee’s drawings. Sometimes, he’d draw the whole collection. Lee had an incredible memory. He could describe a piece of fabric we’d looked at four years before.”

TOM FORD

“When I decided to open my own company, London felt like the logical place for my design offices. It is the most inspirational city of all Europe and probably the world...I hate the weather, of course, but I love the people. I love the humour. I think that London and England are far more sophisticated than America. London has a rich layer of interesting, engaged people.”