A new era of Helmut Lang is coming

Today, legendary New York brand Helmut Lang announced that it has big things in store for 2017, with a relaunch planned for this coming summer.

Dazed’s Editor-in-Chief Isabella Burley has been appointed by CEO Andrew Rosen to serve as Helmut Lang’s first Editor-in-Residence, bringing her editorial expertise to the company as it enters its next chapter.

Intriguingly, they’ve already got one exciting figure on board – Hood By Air designer Shayne Oliver will create a ‘special project’ collection for the brand featuring womenswear, menswear and accessories, set to be unveiled in September.

Before then, expect to see Helmut Lang’s digital presence be totally revamped with an all new look.

Austrian designer Lang founded the eponymous label in 1986. Known for his conceptual but minimalist design, his artistic collaborations with the likes of Jenny Holzer and Juergen Teller, and his revolutionary attitude towards the fashion system, Lang has inspired everyone from Raf Simons to Kanye West. He left the label in 2005 to become a fine artist.

According to Rosen, this move will see the brand return to its roots. “Helmut Lang is a pioneering company and we are going back to its heritage of being bold,” he said in a statement.