See Marc Jacobsâ€™ AW17 show through the lens of his models

Marc Jacobs banned social media at his AW17 show at NYFW way back at the start of fashion month, only to close it with his models sat outside turning their phones on the guests. Coupled with the disorientating lack of music, what did it all mean? Well, now we’re finally getting a bit more insight into the designer’s immersive show – in photos just posted to the brand’s Instagram.

In a series of new gallery posts, Jacobs is giving us an exclusive behind the scenes look at his show – from the point of view of his models. Turning the tables on the usually snap-happy fashion set, the models gave insiders and bloggers from Anna Wintour to Bryanboy, and celebrities including Lil’ Kim and Katy Perry, a taste of their own medicine – each armed with a new iPhone 7 Plus courtesy of Apple.

The results are series of photos that feel refreshingly candid (actually candid, not the street style version). It gets meta too, as the models shoot the press taking pictures of them (taking pictures of them). Got it?

From Slick Woods’ and Adwoa’s selfies to closeups of Lil’ Kim and Bryanboy, Jacobs has reflected the fashion industry back on itself. Take a look here at each model’s individual gallery for yourself.