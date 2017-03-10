See Marc Jacobsâ€™ AW17 show through the lens of his models

Marc JacobsÂ banned social media at his AW17Â showÂ at NYFWÂ way back at the start of fashion month, only to close it with his models sat outside turning their phones on the guests. Coupled with the disorientating lack of music, what did it all mean? Well, now weâ€™re finally getting a bit more insight into the designerâ€™s immersive show â€“ in photos just posted to the brandâ€™s Instagram.Â

In a series of new gallery posts, Jacobs is giving us an exclusive behind the scenes look at his show â€“ from the point of view of his models. Turning the tables on the usually snap-happy fashion set, the models gave insiders and bloggers from Anna WintourÂ to Bryanboy, and celebrities including Lilâ€™ KimÂ and Katy Perry, a taste of their own medicine â€“ each armed with a new iPhone 7 Plus courtesy of Apple. Â

The resultsÂ are series of photos that feel refreshingly candid (actually candid, not the street style version). It gets meta too, as the models shoot the press taking pictures of them (taking pictures of them). Got it?

From Slick Woodsâ€™ and Adwoaâ€™s selfies to closeups of Lilâ€™ Kim and Bryanboy, Jacobs has reflected the fashion industry back on itself. Take a look hereÂ at each modelâ€™sÂ individual gallery for yourself.