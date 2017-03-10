Chloé announces its new designer

Chloé’s new creative director has been revealed as Natacha Ramsay-Levi.

As Clare Waight Keller's successor, Ramsay-Levi will be joining a host of acclaimed designers to lead the French brand, including Brit Stella McCartney, Céline creative director Phoebe Philo and Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld. The French designer is still contracted at Louis Vuitton, however, and won’t be taking her first bow at Chloé until Autumn, where we will see her first collection for SS18.

Ramsay-Levi has enjoyed success working at Balenciaga (under Nicolas Ghesquière), while consulting for a host of major fashion brands before moving to Louis Vuitton with her former boss. There, she was Ghesquière‘s right-hand-woman, heading up women’s ready-to-wear.

Waight Keller announced her departure in January, and her last collection earlier this month carried on Chloé's light, bohemian spirit, with star prints, pastel shades and hint of psychedelia.

According to a statement from Ramsay-Levi, we can assume she’ll embody Chloé’s women-focused ethos. “I want to create fashion that enhances the personality of the woman who wears it,” she said.

With Ramsay-Levi’s impressive CV, it’ll be exciting to see what she brings to the table at the French fashion house – we wish her all the best.