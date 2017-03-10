IRL astronaut Buzz Aldrin on that Chanel rocket launch

ICYMI, Chanel launched a rocket at its AW17 show in Paris earlier this week, wowing the assembled fashion crowd (even Anna Wintour was grinning). But what would a real life astronaut make of it? Well, now we know – Buzz Aldrin, second man on the moon, total legend and surprise fashion model has just weighed in on the event.

“It looks realistic but it doesn’t look big enough to really get to orbit,” the original Apollo 11 1969 moon landing crew member told Vogue. “Maybe it could do suborbital flights, but considering it’s a Chanel rocket, I figure it might have been designed by the CNES (France’s NASA),” he added, qualifying his initial scepticism.

To be perfectly honest though, the real-life rocket man (the launch was set to the Elton John tune) apparently didn’t even notice the rocket at first. “I have to admit I was distracted by all the attractive ladies, so I didn’t notice this was Chanel,” he says – “but then I saw the rocket.” Oh, Buzz.

Could we expect a Chanel x Buzz collaboration? “I think it’s a quality brand... but I did already do the ‘Life on Mars’ theme with Nick Graham for men’s fashion week, so he got to me first.”

Revisit the jaw-dropping show below: