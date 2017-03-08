Gigi Hadid now a photographer, shoots Zayn for Versace

It’s no secret that Donatella Versace is a fan of Gigi Hadid. She’s her “favourite model, as you all know,” the designer said before her AW17 Versus show in London the other week – and now she’s let the model turn photographer, lensing the SS17 campaign for the brand.

Released today, the new visuals (and your first look at what our Dazed 25 cover girl is like behind the lens) star none other than boyfriend, Zayn Malik and model/activist Adwoa Aboah. Captured hanging out in the Chateau Marmont hotel in LA (the place of many a rock star room trashing) on iPhones and digital cameras instead of the kind of professional cameras you’d usually expect from a project like this, the images reflect Donatella’s desire to create “a real wardrobe for a fresh generation.”

Aiming to reach them through releasing these images like a branded social media feed, Adwoa, Gigi and Zayn, are the embodiment of this new Versus tribe for the designer. Zayn particularly, given he’s collaborating on a collection with the label set to drop in June. Until then, take these images as your hint at what’s to come and watch this space.