Louis Vuitton takes over the Louvre to close fashion month

Louis Vuitton closed Paris Fashion Week last night, showing a collection at one of the city’s landmark attractions – that is, the most visited art gallery in the world, the Louvre. What followed was a collection that was anything but obvious though – here’s what you missed.

IT WAS AT THE LOUVRE

Straying from the Louis Vuitton Foundation this time, Nicolas Ghesquière took over maybe the most iconic building in Paris instead. Shutting down the main sculpture room of the Louvre (the Cour Marly) this was one of the brand’s biggest stages, and it’s most labyrinthine – as demonstrated when the models started walking out from the darkened entrances to disorientating flashing lights. When they took their bow at the end, the seemingly endless line of models made the whole thing seem very much like the Penrose stairs optical illusion.