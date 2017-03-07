Givenchy pays homage to Tisci with all-red collection

With news of Riccardo Tisci’s departure from Givenchy breaking in early February, it had everyone wondering what the next move for the luxury fashion house would be. After 12 years serving as creative director and orchestrating some of their most memorable fashion moments, how would the brand commemorate his creative force?

As Givenchy released their AW17 collection in Paris yesterday, it was clear the brand wished to revisit Tisci’s legacy – they produced a collection solely made up of the iconic silhouettes Tisci created during his reign all unified in one colour: Givenchy red. The collection will also be available in black and beige – both signature colours also, but it doesn’t stop there. Prints, embroideries, lace and materials with a gothic, streetwear or romantic element have also made their way into the collection.

Die-hard fans will for sure feel a sense of nostalgia, with each look containing a vintage label indicating when the revisited piece was originally made and acting as a collector’s item. The pieces are ultimately selected as definitive moments from the Givenchy archive of the past 12 years, with the collection acting as an homage to Tisci's tremendous creativity.

While this collection will keep our minds at rest in terms of Givenchy’s next move (for now), we’re now anticipating news of Tisci’s successor. With a history of creative directors including John Galliano and the late Alexander McQueen, the next director will have rather large shoes to fill. The names circulating the speculation include Olivier Rousteing of Balenciaga, Hedi Slimane (previously of Saint Laurent) and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh. I guess we’ll just have to patiently wait…