Meet Alexander McQueen’s pagan goddesses

Last night in Paris, Sarah Burton showed her latest collection for Alexander McQueen, taking us all on a beautifully crafted journey through a pagan history of female power and creativity. With tapestry-like hangings of sunset colours that rose as the show began, the show told the story of the McQueen woman as one of Arthurian beauty, but one with agency to craft her own mythology. Here’s what you missed.

IT WAS INSPIRED BY A TRIP TO CORNWALL

A trip Burton took to artist Barbara Hepworth’s studio in Cornwall ended up in the surprise discovery of a Wishing Tree, or ‘Cloutie tree’ – where branches and twigs are tied with small coloured ribbons to represent hopes. “It was beautiful,” Burton shared post show, describing the moment as ‘emotional’. “Basically tied with all these with wishes, these people's treasures, ribbons... you could sort of tell it was people's hope and dreams.” The spiritual tree, a place of pilgrimage, inspired the collection’s ties to Cornish tradition – trailing coloured lacing recalled its ribbons, while a tweed fabric had colourful threads shot through it.