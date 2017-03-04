Vivienne Westwood just walked at her own show

When Vivienne Westwood announced that husband Andreas Kronthaler would be designing under his own name for her brand, don’t think that meant you were going to see less of her. The godmother of punk just became an official catwalk model, walking in her husband’s show in the round, chandeliered hall of Paris’s Le Grand – not once, but twice.

While this isn’t the first time the icon has taken a turn on the runway, she usually only does so taking a bow in the company of models. Here though, donning a voluminous jacket and skirt, Westwood looked right at home with Kronthaler’s band of outsiders, dressed in a collection designed to be a celebration of “being out of place, or awkward, insecure, overdressed, romantic, in love.” This band also included Lumi the pooch, who made his modelling debut after being introduced to the world on the brand’s Twitter yesterday.

With brightly coloured extensions in their hair, hats with giant spikes and oversized silhouettes, these were Kronthaler’s children playing dress up – inspired by his experience clearing out his family home in Austria. “It was about acknowledging my nationality and giving shape to my identity,” he wrote in the show notes – a deep personal journey always done best with who you love by your side.

Watch the show below.