Blue is the new black at MGC’s latest Dior show

Maria Grazia Chiuri held her second RTW womenswear show for Dior today, and if last season started a Dio(r)evolution, this offering was Chiuri’s uniform for her new revolutionaries. Inspired by Christian Dior’s 1949 winter haute couture collection, this was a show that acknowledged the significance of this inheritance and remade it for the modern Dior woman – here’s what you missed.

BLUE WAS THE NEW BLACK

Picasso, Miró, Cézanne – these great artists have all had a ‘blue period’, and this seemed to be Chiuri’s. Gone was the fairytale forest of her midsummer haute couture show in the same venue (the Musée Rodin) just last month, replaced here by a stark, stripped back set with nothing but the house’s name and walls of navy blue to decorate. So far, so mysterious, with atmospheric smoke adding to that effect – but if you paid attention to the brand’s social media before the show, you’d know the colour was one that always fascinated the original Dior who said: “Among all the colors, navy blue is the only one which can ever compete with black, it has all the same qualities.”