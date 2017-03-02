Balmain does glamour meets grunge for AW17

via Instagram

Balmain is always one of the biggest shows of Paris fashion week, and this time was no different. With a top model cast including Gigi, Kendall and Dilone, a no-expenses-spared chandelier set, and power anthems from the likes of Nirvana – Olivier Rousteing did not disappoint. Here’s what you missed. THE SET WAS LIT UP WITH CHANDELIERS & MIRRORS

Trading last season’s jungle for a set filled with huge chandeliers and reflective surfaces all over, it was clear from even before the show started that Rousteing was bringing the glamour again. It was all very Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors – a perfect fit with trademark Balmain opulence.

THE SOUNDTRACK WAS SURPRISING What you probably weren’t expecting though was what happened next. Through the darkened set the first few lines of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” could be heard, immediately setting the tone for what followed. As the Balmain army marched out, there was an added sense of something rebellious to their signature strength, underlined by the echoes of lines from Eurythmics’ iconic “Sweet Dreams” track. “Some of them want to abuse you, some of them want to get used by you,” – but the Balmain woman was clearly in control here.

THE CLOTHES MATCHED THIS ATTITUDE No one could ever accuse the Balmain woman of being timid, but here the house’s familiar codes of glamorous power dressing gained an added grunge edge through harnesses, acid wash treatments, band tees and lots and lots of leather. Flares appeared dip-dyed with bleach, and Rousteing’s cut-outs and sheer patchworks had a DIY energy behind them too – but all paired with a snakeskin thigh high boot, naturally – this was Balmain for girls walking on the wild side.

THE GOLD ARMOUR Power came in the beauty looks too, which saw models like Gigi Hadid walk out with gold metal lips that matched the gold chains and hardware throughout the collection that seemed almost armour-like. Smoky black cat eyes like the kind you loved as an angsty teen completed the aesthetic.