Meet John Galliano’s latest tribe of Margiela eccentrics

Believe it or not, but it’s been just over two years since John Galliano first made his debut for Margiela. In that time, he’s put his own stamp on the house, staging shows in pared-back sets but with clothes bursting with colour, life and energy. Here are the highlights from AW17.

DECONSTRUCTION WAS A KEY MOTIF

No surprises there, but this season the idea was taken to extreme proportions. There were varsity jackets which were essentially stripped to a harness of sleeves, collar, and waistband, jackets which looked as if they had entire swathes of fabric missing, and a dress which mainly consisted of a strip of fabric around the waist, a hemline, and some straps to join it all together.

THERE WERE SOME FAMILIAR MARGIELA-ISMS

While some things (the totally masked models, for instance) seem to belong to another era of Margiela, Galliano remains faithful to the history of the house and its archive. There was white body paint, welly-ish takes on the famous tabi boot, blue jeans with missing pockets exposing the darker denim beneath, boxy-shouldered blazers and beige bodysuits – all nodding back to the past, but without feeling nostalgic. At a time when the original designs of the house are so explicitly referenced on the runway, it’s good to have a reminder that the decades-long history behind these clothes runs deep.