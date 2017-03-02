Vintage Margiela is coming to a porn cinema in Paris

Food porn is a thing, so why not fashion porn? At least, that’s the thinking behind Byronesque founder Gill Linton’s decision to stage a new vintage pop-up in Paris’s last remaining adult cinema this weekend. Yes, you read that right – from 12-9pm on the 4th and 5th March, you can experience (and buy!) for yourself the very best of fashion porn: archive Margiela pieces.

With perhaps the most iconic of these, the Tabi, and its cleft toe appearing on a poster inspired by 70s softcore porn film Emmanuelle, Byronesque is definitely bringing a whole new dimension to lusting after clothes. Even the ads for the event will be distributed like old-school sex worker calling cards. But “it’s not about actual porn,” Linton is keen to stress – “this is fashion porn for people who love Margiela.”

The decision to take over Le Beverley Cinema in the second arrondissement, near the Louvre, then? “Regardless of the fact that Le Beverley is an adult cinema, it is one of the last remaining symbols of independent subculture,” she explains – a perfect fit then for celebrating the cult status of these exclusive items. “It’s the idea that it’s something provocative and plays on Margiela’s anonymity and how he saw beauty in what society otherwise deemed ugly or taboo...There’s already enough pretty, slick things happening (at fashion week). It was typical for Margiela to avoid that and this venue pays homage to that.”

“It’s the idea that it’s something provocative and plays on Margiela’s anonymity and how he saw beauty in what society otherwise deemed ugly or taboo” – Gill Linton

Flat, Oversized, Artisanal, Trompe L’Oeil, Semi-Couture. All these most coveted collections from the two decades of Martin Margiela’s revolutionary time at the head of his eponymous Maison will be there – the lucky result of Byronesque’s similarly game-changing approach to vintage retail, which is more private collection browsing than bargain bin diving. This particular drop will mark the first time favourite French fashion boutique Quidam de Revel’s Margiela archive will be on sale to the general public – expect plenty of rare Tabis and early pieces most of us have only been able to consume in print or online. For Linton, “it was genuinely exciting to see these clothes and accessories outside of books and Instagram posts,” – and this pop-up is an attempt to capture that sense of titillation. There’s even a fashion film premiere involved.

Commenting on the continued fascination with all things Margiela, Linton cites Vetements’ recent revival of similar shapes and silhouettes and the timeless appeal of a designer who does his own thing: “When that happens people always seek out the original. We live in such an in-your-face, over-commercialised, shallow bullshit culture and people appreciate the authenticity and integrity of the unique mystery he created.” It’s the reason why any inside look into the brand and that era in its history (like upcoming doc, We Margiela) still generates so much interest today. But he’s not the only one Byronesque plans to celebrate with an immersive event like this – YSL, Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s Seditionaries, and Tom Ford’s Gucci will also be getting similar treatment – so if you miss this one, just watch this space.

See the gallery above to see a selection of what will be on sale, and head to Le Beverley Cinema, 14 Rue de la Ville Neuve, 75002 Paris from 12-9pm on 4th & 5th March to experience this for yourself.