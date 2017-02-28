Playing dress up with the best designer picks

Girl-gaze photographer Chloe Sheppard shoots a fun pick ‘n’ mix of items selected by Dazed senior fashion editor Elizabeth Fraser-Bell

Editor&#39;s Picks – February 2017
Esther wears Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Marc JacobsPhotography Chloe Sheppard, styling Louise Ford
For our Editor’s Picks this month, Dazed’s senior fashion editor Elizabeth Fraser-Bell was feeling the fun. Familiar iconography – as seen in that LV monogram case and the statement logo brooch from Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent debut – gets playful through the filter of young girl-gaze photographer Chloe Sheppard’s lens. Meanwhile, statement earrings by Paul Smith and Dame Viv (warning: NSFW) are definitely conversation starters. Fendi knickers customised with ‘DAZED’ keyring lettering and a brush-like Hermès bag round out this collection of pieces for the girl playing dress up. Check out the full series of GIFs above.

Hair Natalie Shafii, make-up Phoebe Walters, model Esther Dillner, set design Noa Zarfati, Natasha Guinness Taylor, styling assistant Kieran Fenney

