Playing dress up with the best designer picks

For our Editor’s Picks this month, Dazed’s senior fashion editor Elizabeth Fraser-Bell was feeling the fun. Familiar iconography – as seen in that LV monogram case and the statement logo brooch from Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent debut – gets playful through the filter of young girl-gaze photographer Chloe Sheppard’s lens. Meanwhile, statement earrings by Paul Smith and Dame Viv (warning: NSFW) are definitely conversation starters. Fendi knickers customised with ‘DAZED’ keyring lettering and a brush-like Hermès bag round out this collection of pieces for the girl playing dress up. Check out the full series of GIFs above.

Hair Natalie Shafii, make-up Phoebe Walters, model Esther Dillner, set design Noa Zarfati, Natasha Guinness Taylor, styling assistant Kieran Fenney