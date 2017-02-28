Watch the trailer for the new Dries Van Noten doc

Fans of Dior and I will be happy. After hearing the news that there would be a new doc about the designer Dries Van Noten a few months ago, we finally have our first look at what Dries will be like.

Distributor of both films, Dogwoof, posted the trailer to their YouTube page recently, and it looks like it will be just as beautiful as that most celebrated of fashion films – but also distinctly Dries. “He’s not the usual fashion character,” icon Iris Apfel tells the camera.

Instead, he’s one with a unique perspective – one he’s nurtured since breaking into the industry in 1986, where the film starts its journey. For him, like fellow member of the ‘Antwerp Six’ Raf, fashion is not about the ego, it’s about a sense of craftsmanship – the process of taking something from idea to creation.

His collections are beautiful, surprising mixes of patterns and an elegant demonstration of this – last season even featured a set of ice sculptures with frozen flowers inside. In his own words, “The word fashion, I don't like because fashion means something okay which is over after six months. I would like to find a word which is more timeless.”

Watch the trailer below.