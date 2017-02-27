The men of Moonlight model in Calvin Klein’s spring campaign

Fresh from their Oscar win, the men of the beautiful, black, queer coming-of-age story Moonlight are fronting Calvin Klein’s latest underwear campaign for spring.

Mahershala Ali – who scooped the best supporting actor Oscar on the night – Trevante Rhodes, Alex Hibbert and Dazed cover star Ashton Sanders were all shot by Willy Vanderperre.

“Even after the performance is over,” Mahershala Ali says in the campaign, “I realise that you still have to service it. I’ll be in a coffee shop and someone will come up to me and just open a vein…telling me how this struck a nerve for them, what their experience was. And I really try to be present for that. I’m really thankful for that.”

On the night of the Oscars, Rhodes, Hibbert and Sanders, who played Chiron in the triptych narrative, and Ali were dressed by Raf Simons at Calvin Klein.

“I just met Raf and I almost fainted, man,” Sanders says. “Really. I’ve been a fan of his since I was in the 10th grade.”

12-year-old Hibbert, who models a CK t-shirt, reflects on being treated “like a celebrity”. Of the campaign, he says: “It’s just like the attitude, the personality, like, it can be like me – dark inside and bright outside.”

Rhodes discusses his quick ascension to fame following the success of Moonlight: “It’s not so long ago I was waiting tables down the street from here, and now…” he says. “Everyone I talk to is like, ‘I can’t give you any advice. I’ve never seen anything like this.’”

It’s the second campaign following Raf Simons’ appointment as creative director in August. The first starred Stranger Things and former Dazed cover star Millie Bobby Brown.

In a statement, Simons said: “It's an acknowledgement of remarkable actors who are revealing something important of being a man today in what they do.”

See more from the Calvin Klein spring campaign here.