Watch the Louis Vuitton show live from Paris

Louis Vuitton will stage its latest offering at Paris fashion week this evening, and you can tune in here at 5.30pm GMT to see what happens yourself. A self-confessed fan of sci-fi, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière teased the particular 80s slant on last season’s collection by posting selfies with the Stranger Things kids – including our cover girl, MBB – just before the show. Though there was sadly no collab involved, the designer did fuse that era’s glamour into pieces that would’ve looked equally at home on any Star Wars planet as in an 80s club. Watch here to see where Ghesquière will take us this time.