Vivienne Westwood will take over Paris today at 4pm (3pm GMT), and you can watch here to see if her latest Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood offering is as slyly NSFW as her last. Penis doodles and even pendants cropped up last time amongst a collection filled with straw and the off-kilter tailoring that has made the brand’s name. Tune in here to see what happens this time.