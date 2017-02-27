Luella Bartley has a new job at Raf’s Calvin Klein

It has been announced that British designer Luella Bartley will be joining the Calvin Klein Jeans team as Head of Global Design. The new title will firmly put her in charge of all Calvin Klein denim products, working under creative director Pieter Mulier and chief creative officer Raf Simons.

Bartley – whose label Luella was a London fashion staple before it closed in 2009 – worked designing Marc By Marc Jacobs with Katie Hillier between 2013 and 2013. Their rebellious designs and bold Fergus Purcell graphics established the offshoot label as a firm favourite for just a few seasons, before it was unexpectedly merged with the mainline brand.

Since then, the two made the exciting decision to open their own line, Hillier Bartley. While the clothes aren’t quite as youth-driven as MBMJ, they still retain a sense of irreverence and rebelliousness, pulling from influences including hunting, Savile Row suits, and punk.

Calvin Klein, on the other hand, enjoyed a successful debut show under Simons just weeks ago at New York Fashion Week. Under sculptures created by artist Sterling Ruby, the Belgian designer explored a twisted take on Americana with a cinematic musical accompaniment.

While no official statement of Bartley’s appointment has been made by the brand as of yet, we’re sure they’re excited as we are to see what she’ll bring to the classic American label.