Watch the Versace show here at 5pm GMT

See what Donatella has in store for AW17, live from Milan

What can we expect from the Italian design house as we prepare for their AW17 collection? If Versace’s Instagram page is anything to go by, Donatella’s SS17 power-women could be making a welcome return. Last season Donatella drew on strength, sisterhood and athleticism to compliment the sportswear-infused collection consisting of leggings, 80s prints and sleek, straight hair – while a range of models – from fashion veteran Naomi Campbell to VS Angel Stella Maxwell – hit the runway. How will Donatella represent her girls this season? Catch all the live action here at 5pm GMT.

