Craig Green teases the costumes he’s designed for Alien

Beloved Brit menswear designer Craig Green has given us a glimpse of his latest project – the costumes for Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant. Marking a break from his usual seasonal collections, Green has teamed up with costume designer Janty Yates a long-term collaborator of Scott’s, having designed for a total of seven of his films.

While only a small peek, the images give an insight into what we can expect from Green’s first film costume design gig – think in khaki green (as spotted on Michael Fassbender) and lace-up longsleeve tops. Alien Covenant is perhaps a perfect fit for the designer, with much of the costume consisting of bold, utilitarian uniform – something he’s famed for producing.

With Green currently holding the title of British Menswear Designer of the Year, the highly prestigious accolade has truly cemented him as one of the leading names of his generation. Adding 'film-costume designer’ to his already impressive CV will only further solidify him as a serious force in contemporary menswear.

Alien Covenant is the sixth installment in the Alien film series, with the first, Alien, having been released in 1979. Read our feature on its iconic lead actress Sigourney Weaver here. Alien: Covenant is set for release on 19th May 2017.