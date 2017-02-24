Watch Petra Collins’ whimsical new film for Gucci

Did Petra Collins just put our curiosity to rest? After being announced with Hari Nef as part of an as-of-then undisclosed project with Gucci a few weeks ago, the photographer and former Dazed 100er premiered a new film she made for the brand in Milan last night.

For the film, Collins drew on her childhood and Hungarian heritage, creating a whimsical celebration of Gucci glasses. Alessandro Michele’s fantasy fashion looks right at home in the world of these kids’ imaginations (played by her young cousins), which takes them from their sitting room through to a rock performance in a Budapest bathhouse – all just by putting on their grandma’s pink pair of lenses.

“The eyewear is so playful and is something you put on and look through to feel different,” Collins explained to Elle. “The kids portray that. Their world is so big and mysterious. When they put on grandma’s sunglasses they imagine a whole new exciting world.”

This isn’t the first time Collins has collaborated with the house, though – Collins has appeared both on the catwalk and in campaigns for Gucci before. And, as this #GucciDreamscape doesn’t seem to include other house muse Hari Nef, there’s probably more to come.

Take a look at the film below.