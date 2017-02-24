Moschino turns trash to couture... literally

Jeremy Scott has made a career from turning low brow pop references into high fashion, but last night’s Moschino show was probably the most literal example of this. Onto a cardboard covered runway (held together with parcel tape), his models stepped out wearing bike wheels, candle holders, shower curtains – and even, at one point, an actual trash bag complete with garbage can lid hat.

These were apparently Scott’s “Materials Girl(s),” he called them in the show notes, adding: “She is the antidote to the unsustainable cycles of consumption. Her cure? To take materials the rest of us reject and wear them with Moschino panache.” Models wore looks that were resourceful to the hilt, with Bella Hadid in a dress made entirely of found watches, her sister Gigi in one constructed from carpet, and one even carrying a stole of stitched together cuddly toy rats.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner wearing a cardboard box on her head. No, that isn’t a punchline – it was actually a part of a capsule collection of head-to-toe cardboard inspired looks complete with tape and printed “fragile” and “handle with care” details that would go well with the bubble wrap dress that appeared later. Plastic and paper Moschino-branded bags were also turned into dresses, in typical self-referential Scott style. Was this him acknowledging that fashion’s part of the problem of consumption too?

Most memorable of all though was probably Anna Cleveland voguing onto the runway in a dress seemingly made from the same drapes hanging over the stage – thinkThink Gone With The Wind crossed with ballroom drag culture. Maybe it was Scott’s own t-shirt which captured the essence of the collection best: “Couture is an attitude, not a price point.”

Rewatch the show below: