Fendi brings back Pretty Woman boots and the famous FF logo
After last season’s kawaii collection, this time Karl sent out self-assured women with shoes to match the attitude – here’s what went down
Today, Karl Lagerfeld just staged his AW17 offering for Fendi in Milan . As usual, it was full of familiar top model faces – including current campaign stars Bella and Gigi, naturally. If you missed it, here’s what went down.
THE CATWALK WAS MONOGRAMMED
Fendi married the collection with a sophisticated set. As Ennio Morricone’s “Invenzione Per John” played softly in the background, the models charged down the wood-panelled runway which was emblazoned with the iconic double F logo. Last year, Fendi’s youthful SS17 collection saw the set stripped back with merely a white runway, while this season’s was a more familiar nod to the classic side of Fendi we all know and love. The year the house was founded, 1925, even appeared above the runway in giant roman numerals.
RED THIGH HIGH BOOTS CAME WITH EVERY LOOK
If last season’s Baby Spice bunches and glitter lips made the models into girly girls, AW17 saw this muse grow up, complete with red patent power to match the attitude. At first, these just peeked out under long skirts and layered coats in classic herringbone material with fur trim, but as the looks got sheerer, they were actually revealed to be thigh highs. The hues throughout the collection were autumnal, with leaf motifs throughout.
THE FAMOUS F WAS ON EVERYTHING
It wasn’t just the catwalk that was branded either. If you paid attention to the details, the iconic ‘F’s came on everything from belts to bags, to even inside the house’s take on that 00s classic: the hoop earring.
THE MODELS WERE ALL-STARS
Karl knows how to bring out the big names, and this season was no different. Both Bella and Gigi Hadid walked of course, along with Kendall Jenner, Adwoa Aboah and Dazed cover alums Jean Campbell and Yasmin Wijnaldum. In a memorable moment Bella appeared in those red patent boots worn with just a blazer and white shirt.
