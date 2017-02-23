Fendi brings back Pretty Woman boots and the famous FF logo

Today, Karl Lagerfeld just staged his AW17 offering for Fendi in Milan . As usual, it was full of familiar top model faces – including current campaign stars Bella and Gigi, naturally. If you missed it, here’s what went down.

THE CATWALK WAS MONOGRAMMED

Fendi married the collection with a sophisticated set. As Ennio Morricone’s “Invenzione Per John” played softly in the background, the models charged down the wood-panelled runway which was emblazoned with the iconic double F logo. Last year, Fendi’s youthful SS17 collection saw the set stripped back with merely a white runway, while this season’s was a more familiar nod to the classic side of Fendi we all know and love. The year the house was founded, 1925, even appeared above the runway in giant roman numerals.