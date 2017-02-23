All the designers shortlisted for this year’s LVMH Prize

With the promise of mentorship and a €300,000 reward, the LVMH Prize is fashion’s golden ticket. After three annual runs finding the best and newest young talent, it’s back for 2017 – and this year's shortlist has just been revealed.

With last year’s list including strong British talent Caitlin Price and Cottweiler, this year’s designers include Dilara Findikoglu, Molly Goddard, Charles Jeffrey, Martine Rose and Richard Malone. Each have produced promising work in the last couple of years, with acclaim from fashion critics and the public alike. As with every year, LVMH has delivered a diverse mix of designers with each individual bringing something original and coming from countries all around the world including Germany, Turkey and Japan.

With past winners including the celebrated Grace Wales Bonner (2016) Marques’Almeida (2015), and Thomas Tait (2015) there’s a pressure for the designers to create something bold, original and enough to impress the judges – which only happen to include industry heavyweights such as J.W Anderson, Marc Jacobs and Phoebe Philo, while Kendall Jenner has been introduced to the panel following Riccardo Tisci's departure.

This year, as with the last three years, will be an exciting time for fashion as we wait to see who the next great promising talent will be – and if these nominees have anything to go by, it’ll be a difficult decision for the judges to make.

The shortlist:

Greg Rosborough

Yoon Ahn

Angus Chiang

Antonin Tron

JiSun Park

Cecilie Rosted Bahnsen

Charles Jeffrey

Daniel Fletcher

Dilara Findikoglu

Serhat Isik

Maria Kazakova

Katherine Mavridis

Kozaburo Akasaka

Maggie Hewitt

Marine Serre

Martine Rose

Molly Goddard

Nabil El-Nayal

Alejandro Gómez Palomo

Richard Malone

Teppei Fujita