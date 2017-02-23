All the designers shortlisted for this year’s LVMH Prize
The accolade returns for its fourth year, with a host of Dazed favourites on the list
- TextTJ Sidhu
With the promise of mentorship and a €300,000 reward, the LVMH Prize is fashion’s golden ticket. After three annual runs finding the best and newest young talent, it’s back for 2017 – and this year's shortlist has just been revealed.
With last year’s list including strong British talent Caitlin Price and Cottweiler, this year’s designers include Dilara Findikoglu, Molly Goddard, Charles Jeffrey, Martine Rose and Richard Malone. Each have produced promising work in the last couple of years, with acclaim from fashion critics and the public alike. As with every year, LVMH has delivered a diverse mix of designers with each individual bringing something original and coming from countries all around the world including Germany, Turkey and Japan.
With past winners including the celebrated Grace Wales Bonner (2016) Marques’Almeida (2015), and Thomas Tait (2015) there’s a pressure for the designers to create something bold, original and enough to impress the judges – which only happen to include industry heavyweights such as J.W Anderson, Marc Jacobs and Phoebe Philo, while Kendall Jenner has been introduced to the panel following Riccardo Tisci's departure.
This year, as with the last three years, will be an exciting time for fashion as we wait to see who the next great promising talent will be – and if these nominees have anything to go by, it’ll be a difficult decision for the judges to make.
The shortlist:
Greg Rosborough
Yoon Ahn
Angus Chiang
Antonin Tron
JiSun Park
Cecilie Rosted Bahnsen
Charles Jeffrey
Daniel Fletcher
Dilara Findikoglu
Serhat Isik
Maria Kazakova
Katherine Mavridis
Kozaburo Akasaka
Maggie Hewitt
Marine Serre
Martine Rose
Molly Goddard
Nabil El-Nayal
Alejandro Gómez Palomo
Richard Malone
Teppei Fujita
