Watch tonight's Prada show live at 5pm GMT

Today at 6pm local time (5pm GMT) Prada will show its AW17 womenswear offering as part of Milan Fashion Week. Last season, Miuccia mixed past, present and future in a collection full of patterns and references plucked from all over – with cheongsam collars, marabou feathers and checked suiting. She also debuted a film, fittingly titled Past Forward, directed by American Hustle’s David O. Russell and featuring an A-list Hollywood cast. Tune in here shortly to find out what’s in store this time.