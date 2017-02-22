Watch the Gucci show live from Milan at 2pm

As we turn to Milan for the next segment of Fashion Month, Gucci will be amongst the first to showcase its AW17 collection. Last season, creative director Alessandro Michele didn't disappoint. He provided a wide breadth of colour, print and texture which perfectly complemented the surreal lounge bar-esque set – complete with smoke machines to add dramatic effect, of course. Gucci has teased fans on their Instagram page by previewing their vinyl record invitation – side A includes Florence Welch reading from William Blake's Songs of Innocence and Experience, while A$AP Rocky covers side B with a reading from Persuasion by Jane Austen. Find out what’s in store here at 2pm GMT.