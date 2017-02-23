Watch the Moschino show live from Milan at 7pm

Perhaps the most daring of all Milan Fashion Week shows, Moschino never fails to surprise. With artistic director Jeremy Scott creating his own life-sized paper dolls last season, it’s only a matter of time before we see what he’s conjuring up next. After his own NYFW show, Scott exclaimed that his “country is in the toilet!” – so maybe we could see the designer taking control of the madness ensuing across the world in the name of his latest collection for the Italian house. Revisit this page to catch Scott's latest offering at 7pm GMT.