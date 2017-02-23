Watch the Moschino show live from Milan at 7pm

See all the AW17 action live here tonight

FashionFirst Look
Pin It
Moschino SS17 womenswear Milan Dazed backstage
Backstage at Moschino SS17Photography Martina Ferrara
x36
Moschino SS17 Womenswear
Moschino SS17 womenswear Milan Dazed backstage
Moschino SS17 womenswear Milan Dazed backstage
Moschino SS17 womenswear Milan Dazed backstage
Moschino SS17 womenswear Milan Dazed backstage
Moschino SS17 womenswear Milan Dazed backstage
Moschino SS17 womenswear Milan Dazed backstage

Perhaps the most daring of all Milan Fashion Week shows, Moschino never fails to surprise. With artistic director Jeremy Scott creating his own life-sized paper dolls last season, it’s only a matter of time before we see what he’s conjuring up next. After his own NYFW show, Scott exclaimed that his “country is in the toilet!” – so maybe we could see the designer taking control of the madness ensuing across the world in the name of his latest collection for the Italian house. Revisit this page to catch Scott's latest offering at 7pm GMT. 

FashionFirst LookFashion WeekWomenswearAW17MoschinoMilanJeremy Scott
More Fashion
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox