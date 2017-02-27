See Lennon Gallagher’s latest modelling gig

For Lennon Gallagher, who inherited his striking looks from his Oasis frontman father, it was less a conscious choice than an inevitability that he’d find himself in the spotlight. Nonetheless, he’s forging his own path, which so far is leading him into the world of fashion – since signing to agency Models 1, the 17-year-old has already been shot for major publications and made a substantial impression walking at fashion week. Now, the A-level student and aspiring actor is starring in a new shoot featuring contemporary ready-to-wear label Joseph, showcasing its utilitarian SS17 Menswear collection.

Since Joseph Ettedgui first opened the doors to the brand’s boutique on The King’s Road in the 70s, Joseph has grown from a creative hub where photographers, models, stylists and editors would meet and share ideas, to an influential, international luxury brand. February marks a year since the label’s first standalone menswear store arrived on London’s lauded Savile Row, adding Joseph’s energetic spirit to the home of quality tailoring. The gallery-like space, with its minimalist set-up and pared-back aesthetic, is alluded to in this new editorial. Representing another step forward for the brand under the creative direction of Louise Trotter and head of menswear Mark Thomas, the series of shots highlight how the brand’s original focus on collaboration continues to drive lead the way in showcasing the newest ideas – and, indeed, faces – in fashion.

For SS17, the pair took their cue from soldiers, labourers, even painters, with metal hardware zipped across shoulders, neutral-toned knitwear, functional patch pockets and military khaki. Shot by Campbell Addy – the founder of diversity-driven modelling agency Nii – and styled by AnOther Man’s Fashion Editor Peghah Maleknejad, the images see Gallagher sporting the workwear-inspired SS17 collection against a stark backdrop, much like that of the Savile Row store. Embodying the ever-evolving attitude and creative ambition of Joseph, there’s no doubt that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Gallagher for seasons to come.