G-Star RAW launches a new collection with Pharrell

Pharrell Williams has undeniably unique style. Over the course of his 20-year-strong music career, the hip-hop and R&B star has always been distinctive in his fashion choices. It’s this kind of self-expression that has made him as much a style icon as a music one, and that now sees him collaborating once more with G-Star RAW on a new collection celebrating this freedom of choice.

A year since coming in as co-owner of the brand, Pharrell’s current project sees him give the G-Star Elwood X25 shape (which turned 20 just last year) a new face – in 25 distinctly different prints. The new design venture is part of what they are calling their “joint commitment to innovation, creativity, and self-expression,” while “elevat(ing) the essence of jeans.” “The 25 prints are an expression of true creativity,” says Pharrell. “They give the wearer freedom to choose for themselves and by doing so, empower them to decide who they want to be.”

As Pharrell intended, “the beauty of this collection is that it is all about individuality...our focus was really to present a diverse range of prints in order to give people full freedom to choose which print works for them.” With stripes, tartan, camo, optical illusions, plant and animal prints, there really is a choice for every individual. Or if you’re Pharrell, any mood you’re in: “I wear them all.”

Watch the campaign video below and see more of the visuals in the gallery above. The G-Star Elwood X25 is in stores now, head here to shop the collection.