Ravers take over at Versus Versace

Photography Lucie Rox

The Versus Versace presentation has quickly established itself as one of the showiest spectacles of LFW – this being only its second time here – and last night was no different. The younger, more sexed-up offshoot of the main Versace line is always a star-studded affair, both on the catwalk and off. ICYMI, here’s what went down. IT TOOK OVER KENSINGTON This time, out in Kensington Olympia, Donatella created a set which shone lights to create a cage-like effect in the darkness – which made more sense when the club night inspired collection took to the catwalk. This was Donatella’s luxe rave cave, the models her next gen club kids.

DONATELLA’S TOP MODEL ARMY She may not have a hashtag for them yet, but Donatella knows how to assemble a model army like no other. Perhaps it’s the strong friendships she has with them – just before the show, she took to Instagram with Gigi, who is her “favourite model, as you all know.” That’s true, the model and her boyfriend have both been muses for Donatella, with Zayn even set to collab with the designer. Sister Bella also walked, closing the show – as well as Adwoa Aboah, Stella Maxwell, Yasmin Wijnaldum and Paul Hameline.

THE COLLECTION WAS A TRIBUTE TO VERSACE’S RAVER PAST Versace, Versace, Versace (admit it, you sang that) – but even before Migos turned the brand into a nightclub banger, Versace has always been a go-to label for dancing all night, and this season’s collection was a tribute to that. Raver neons shot through the black, while oversized puffa jackets reworked some of the brand’s iconography with a classic print of a couple kissing torn up and painted over. Branding appeared on waistbands, chokers, piping and even on the house’s mini bags from this season. It was, as described in the notes, “a fresh play with heritage on everything.”

THE NEXT GEN FROW As well as assembling a model army, Donatella knows how to get an enviable frow presence at her shows. Regular Jourdan Dunn was there again, with the likes of Will.i.am and M.I.A., but this was all about the next gen really, as Donatella captioned a photo with Dazed’s #StormPhoto competition muse, Lottie Moss. Also in attendance was Rocco Ritchie (son of Guy and Madonna), who’s already got a firm foot in the fashion world having modelled last season’s surprise Alexander Wang x adidas Originals collab. This was the crowd Donatella had in mind for her message that “Fashion has the power to send out a message of hope and unity...Versus is about passion, optimism, and a fierce statement of equality.”