Kanye’s hijabi model held a mirror to fashion’s faux freedom

Rightly or wrongly, Kanye West has never been judged by the fashion world by the same metrics that we would judge any other fledgling designer. It is a double-edged sword: when Yeezy hosts a fashion show, you can guarantee that the whole industry will be paying attention; equally, when those shows are long-winded, fumbled affairs, it draws the ire of an industry that has typically become very good at keeping its own counsel – at least publically.

This is a phenomenon that West is acutely aware of. He ostensibly feels that much of his work has been pre-judged, yet is also aware that his celebrity affords his brand a considerable platform within the world of fashion. His decision last week to move the time of his show so that it did not clash with another was a concession that seemingly acknowledged this.

On Wednesday at Chelsea Piers in New York, West hosted a scaled-down, pared-back show for Yeezy Season 5. This time, there were no truncated bus journeys to remote locations, no troupes of still models and, as Vanessa Friedman of the New York Times remarked, the show only ran 25 minutes late – which is technically five minutes early by typical fashion week standards. But while the show was improved, and the clothes that were debuted felt like a clear progression from repetitive previous seasons, it also saw West deliver a timely message.

In a show which took in 31 looks, the majority (as in all of West’s past shows) were modelled by people of colour – and once more included people who were all manner of shapes and sizes. The undeniable moment of the whole affair, however, was the appearance of Halima Aden – the first hijab-wearing model to be signed by super-agency IMG. It was Aden’s first runway appearance, dressed in a faux-fur coat – one of the collection’s standout pieces – and emblematic of a show that celebrated what America really looks like in 2017. “I signed with the top modelling agency in the WORLD and still wore my hijab as my crown. Don't ever change yourself...Change the game,” wrote Aden on Instagram just hours before the show.

With Trump’s ‘muslim ban’ never far from the news, politics have been hard to avoid within this past month of fashion shows. Designers have tried to reckon with a post-Trump, post-Brexit world, and the rising tide of xenophobia that has been precipitated by it. And, at times over the past month, as our social media feeds have filled with images women marching on Washington and the disenfranchised inhabitants of Paris’s banlieues clashing with police, to be sat at a fashion show taking in clothes worth thousands of pounds has felt a little silly.

It is a notion that many designers have tried to address in their collections, marrying the currently geopolitical zeitgeist with their own creations to varying degrees of success. At Raf Simons earlier this month, we saw a collection that celebrated New York, with the Belgian designer speaking in his post-show interview of feeling the need to take a stand. “You can only speak up,” he declared backstage. “You have to bring things that stand against it. I think we all have to activate.” Yet, for a show which celebrated NYC – one of the most diverse cities in America – there was a dissonance in its casting, where 70% of the looks featured white models.