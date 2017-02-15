Philipp Plein's extreme America

“People always ask me where’s the party,” Philipp Plein said, during an unorthodox address before his runway show, held last night at the New York Public Library. He could have been making a veiled reference to the “Where’s The Party?” singer herself, who was wedged between Steven Klein and Kylie Jenner in the front row, her immortal visage frozen beneath a pair of elephantine wraparound shades. “The party is here, where I’m standing,” Plein said, answering those people. Then Nas performed.

“Saluting NY and Philipp Plein for your very generous donation to @raisingmalawi,” Madonna Instagrammed after the show, resolving any hovering questions about how you get the Material Girl into your front row. Despite talk of large fees for every celebrity in attendance, it somehow made sense when Madonna strode the length of the runway to her seat. Not since Christian Audigier’s glittery, tattooed reign at Ed Hardy and Von Dutch in the early zeroes has a designer traded so bombastically in the art of the low brow. If Plein were making any sort of statement with his collection for AW17, it was that one man’s trash is another’s treasure – music to the ears of former Audigier acolytes like Madonna and Paris Hilton.

“Tiffany Trump was seated mere feet away from Madonna, one of her father’s most outspoken critics. Who knew a Philipp Plein show could bridge our gaping national divide?”

Paris was there too, of course. So was Nicole Richie’s little sister, Sofia. Kylie Jenner made a splash in a spangly bodysuit like Kim Kardashian 2.0. It could have been 2004 all over again if it weren’t for the very au courant hashtag of #MakeNYFWGreatAgain, which leaped out from lookbooks placed on each seat. (Hilariously, large chain-link fences and neon signs decorated the space, spouting phrases like “THE DEVIL IS JEALOUS OF ME” and “EVERYONE WANTS TO EAT BUT FEW ARE WILLING TO HUNT.”)

Given some of the pro-diversity and pro-immigration messages scrawled in sharpie-pen inside those lookbooks, one could have assumed the Trump reference was an ironic one – that is until we realised Tiffany Trump was seated mere feet away from Madonna, one of her father’s most outspoken critics. Who knew a Philipp Plein show could bridge our gaping national divide? If Plein is tapped into any universal truth, it’s that money talks, and in that sense, his collection for AW17 gave a Trumpian primal scream.

When the first look came out, a shiny hooded parka worn by “hot felon“ Jeremy Meeks, it was clear that we would be treated to another collection of what Plein has called “hip rock”...an urban opulence that could skew hip-hop or rock-and-roll, dismissing notions of genre by sheer force of volume. In 2008, the Orlando emo-goth dubstep band Blood On The Dancefloor released an album called It’s Hard To Be A Diamond In A Rhinestone World. Perhaps Philipp Plein feels that way, as he blends genres of screen-printed mall fantasia, creating his own aesthetic of adolescent rebellion that could belong anywhere from Ozzfest to Electric Daisy Carnival, from San Diego to Dubai (if not at New York Fashion Week).