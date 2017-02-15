Luka Sabbat and Teyana Taylor star in new Yeezy zine

Yeezy season is almost upon us again. Today at 3pm in New York (that’s 8pm GMT), Kanye will stage season 5 of his always attention-stealing collaborative adidas brand. And while your guess is as good as ours as to what will go down then – the Yeezy team have just dropped a refresher of what Ye gave us last time, in the form of a zine.

Shot once more by Jackie Nickerson (who has worked with the rapper on seasonal visuals in the past), the photographer teased images from the zine on her Instagram yesterday. The result doesn’t look quite as NSFW as past projects, but you can definitely get excited about the casting.

Undeniable star of the spectacle that was Yeezy season 4 (on account of her internet-breaking body in Kanye's “Fade” video, released just a couple of weeks before the show) Teyana Taylor features alongside more-than-model Luka Sabbat, up-and-coming Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti, and the Amsterdam stylist known only by her Instagram handle, Golden Foufie.

It’s styled by VLONE designer and A$AP mob member A$AP Bari, who proves the cross-sectional appeal of Kanye’s collection.

Compared to last season’s previews on Kim and the rest of the Kardashians, hints about season 5 have been relatively few so, for now, you'll just have to make do with these new visuals for your Yeezy fix of the day, and stay tuned for later.