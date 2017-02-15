A window into the weird world of Agent Provocateur in 1994

With ex-staffers recalling stories of Soho’s customers and assorted perverts, watch Denna Cartamkhoob’s new film ‘Rising from the Gusset’ here

See all Video >

Doc X

Incredible documentaries on Dazed.

Still from ‘The Gates’ Michael Casker

This film captures teenage life in post-industrial America

Stella Scott Reverie 54690029

Watch the film capturing what dreams mean to young Brits

Blue Skies Thumbnail

Watch a documentary about the future of London’s jazz sound

Screen Shot 2016-07-25 at 9.11.46 AM (1)

Watch teens discuss the dangerous, romantic world of sexting

Screen Shot 2016-05-20 at 6.16.15 PM

Why are men still not allowed to talk about their feelings?

Screen Shot 2016-03-31 at 15.04.31

Hanging out in a Serbian young offenders institution

oko

The performance artist embodying Paris’ creative spirit

Papa Row

The story behind Ghana’s eccentric rap king

Kelela

Watch this video showing a night in the life of Kelela

Lick Your Wounds

How to embrace your inner city loneliness

Mollie Mills Vogue, Detroit

How Voguing is saving young lives in Detroit

yyy

Tracing the big dreams of young Chinese factory workers

Soho today isn’t exactly what it used to be – thanks to redevelopers, the area’s red light reputation lives mostly in the imagination of those who used to live and work there. One such group is the staff of Agent Provocateur’s Broadwick Street outpost – the first store opened by founder (and son of Vivienne Westwood) Joe Corré. In a new film, Rising from the Gusset, director and ex-AP staffer Denna Cartamkhoob captures the ‘girl gang’ of staff of the store she used to work in in the early 1990s. Discussing customers (“Do you remember the guy that came with the dildo?”), anonymous phone-callers and the bond they all shared, it’s a funny, insightful look inside the world of the women in the famous pink dresses. Head here for a Q&A with Cartamkhoob about making the film.

Popular
Still from ‘The Gates’ Michael Casker
This film captures teenage life in post-industrial America
still-Chimera-01
What happens after tragedy rocks suburban teen life
Screen Shot 2016-03-09 at 11.43.16 AM
Meet the groupies of the golden age
Brandy &amp; Coke Final Part 1
Watch our full-length Brandy & Coke documentary
Screen Shot 2014-11-11 at 2.01.19 PM
Peek inside New Zealand's oldest strip club
More Fashion
Next Page

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox