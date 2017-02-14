Millie Bobby Brown is officially a model now

After appearing as a muse for Raf Simons’ Calvin Klein – and on the cover of Dazed – Millie Bobby Brown has just made the modelling thing official, signing a contract with iconic agency IMG.

Though just twelve years old, the breakout Stranger Things star has been on the trajectory to this inevitable point for a while now. Before being our Vetements-clad cover girl, the teen had already caught the attention of Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière, who posted selfies with Brown and the rest of the kids from the show just before his 80s sci-fi inspired SS17 show.

Since then she’s been a regular fixture on the front row at fashion week, worked with major industry names including Raf and his longtime collaborator Willy Vandeperre, Collier Schorr, and brands like Converse, who she just shot a campaign for.

At IMG she joins the likes of current supermodels Joan Smalls, Bella and Gigi Hadid – as well as famous alums Gisele Bündchen and Milla Jovovich. Even her Stranger Things on screen mum and lookalike, Winona Ryder, is represented by the agency. Stranger Things returns for series 2 in October, but expect to see a lot more of MBB before then.