Supreme say ‘Fuck the President’ with new collection

If you haven’t already had your fill of Supreme after its (not so secret) secret collab with Louis Vuitton a few weeks ago, the brand is back with its SS17 collection. Facing the political landscape of the US right now head on, it features badges which declare simply: ‘Fuck the president’.

Having endorsed Hillary just before the election (the first political backing in the brand’s history), this isn’t the only time Supreme has voiced its disapproval of the current leader. The exact words, we believe, were ‘#fucktrump’. While it previously released an anti-George Bush sticker, the dissent now comes in wearable form – presumably, you can pair it with the Obama-merch anorak they’re set to drop. Topically considering Trump’s wall agenda, there’s also a jacket which features a patch of Mexican revolutionary and national hero Emiliano Zapata.

But the collection isn’t all political. Continuing the tradition of ‘Supreme fans will buy anything’, it is also releasing a set of clear drinking glasses – which admittedly could be useful for the strong drinks we’ll need to get through the next four years. There’s also a Supreme-branded NYC Subway card which the company released a teaser video for on its Instagram yesterday, a gun which fires fake Supreme-branded money, and, perhaps most niche of all, a magnet which quotes French postmodernist philosopher Jean Baudrillard’s pretty relevant tome America.

See the highlights in the lookbook above, and the rest of the items here.