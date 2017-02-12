Alexander Wang ditches the normal runway show for a rave

As has oft been noted, Alexander Wang knows how to throw a party, replete with wristbands and everything. Last night, Wang traded his preferred runway format for something akin to a rave, in an abandoned theatre in Harlem’s Hamilton Heights (which is likely the furthest uptown many of the fashion week crowd had ever ventured).

Among the decaying splendor, usually the scene of happenings of a more underground nature, his models – muses Hanne Gaby, Binx, Issa Lish, Kendall Jenner and newly minted Wang girl Bella Hadid – stomped out on a raised runway to a rap soundtrack and a lot of screaming from the assembled crowd. It was the most noise heard at a fashion show since before the advent of smartphones.

With the collection dubbed ‘No After Party’ (emblazoned on a tee as Wang came out for his bow), the clothes told a story of day to night; sharp, oversize tailoring in the vein of 80s Azzedine Alaïa gave way first to embellished leather and then oversize sequins on the mini-est of dresses.

Excitement; the fashion industry desperately needs it, and Wang’s reconceptualising of the runway delivered. We left with Kylie Jenner behind the DJ booth, while Anwar Hadid and Zoë Kravitz mingled in the crowd. Not forgetting the sounds of a bystander hollering ‘Has Future left yet?’ into the night. Well, wherever he was, Wang was definitely looking to the future of fashion.