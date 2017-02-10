The Lynchian darkness of Raf’s all-American Calvin Klein

“This is not America.”

The introduction of Raf Simons’s first show for Calvin Klein began with those prescient David Bowie lyrics, sung angelically over an unsettling synth. The recording, performed by Sophia Anne Caruso, was taken from Bowie’s off-Broadway musical Lazarus, one of his final projects before he died. The 1984 version by Bowie and the Pat Metheny Group followed suit, as Simons unveiled a new vision for one of America’s most mythic and identifiable commercial brands: a Technicolor Hollywood fever dream of warped Americana. The message was lucid: this is not your average Calvin.

“You are sat in an artwork by Sterling Ruby,” read a message on each seat in the ground-floor showspace, downstairs from the offices where the brand operates. A “permanent, total-room installation,” Ruby’s sculptures, quilts, and ephemera hung from the ceiling as part of a planned trilogy of commissioned artworks, set to be unveiled in two more parts later today and in May of this year. For his expedition to America – cultural, commercial, and otherwise – it makes sense for Raf to recruit the artist, his longtime collaborator, for the ride. Ruby’s work, at its most potent, exposes the consumption, waste, and industrial decline of America’s overblown brand of idealism. Simons and Creative Director Pieter Mulier tapped into that same shimmering discord to novel and, at times, ironic effect. After all, if you’re going to set about rebranding a sacred cow of American advertising, it helps to have a sense of humor.

“Raf’s America mirrors the one that Lynch has long mastered, where a fascinating darkness brews beneath the splendor of our polished, sweet surfaces”

“This Is Not America” originally appeared on the soundtrack of John Schlesinger’s The Falcon and the Snowman, a film that tells the true story of a disillusioned military contractor and his drug-pushing friend who became walk-in spies for the Soviet Union in the 1970s. Given the state of Russia’s current interference in America’s political upheaval, the reference is a wry one, reinforced through the collection’s multi-colored leisure suits which evoked the countercultural Stilyagi of the 50s and 60s, with racing stripes that traded on a certain current fascination with sporty, Soviet-inspired tracksuits.