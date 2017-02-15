Sex, Soho & sisterhood: the early days of Agent Provocateur

In 1994, deep in Soho’s underbelly, a little lingerie shop sprang up on Broadwick Street. The brainchild of Joseph Corré, son of Vivienne Westwood, and his now ex-wife Serena Rees, the couple sought to inject a certain “je ne sais quoi” into the apparel market with the label, dubbed Agent Provocateur. Tired of the drab garments that flooded London’s highstreets, Corré and Rees launched a line of steamy underwear that instantly found fans, soon growing into a global brand. Even the uniforms staff wore – pale pink pin-up style dresses, revealing a hint of the stockings underneath – became notorious.

That first shop, in the heart of the city’s red light district, was surrounded by the debauchery and decadence that had long furnished Soho’s scandalous reputation. Drawing the damned into its narrow streets, the area was a hotbed for artists, writers and filmmakers; in the early days, the likes of Francis Bacon, David Hockney and Lucien Freud rubbed shoulders with the local drug dealers, pimps and sex workers. This cross-section of society who inhabited the rickety flats and boozers gave Soho its character and flare, its risk and reward.

After several rounds of gentrification, only a few traces of the once-dominant sex industry remain. A few old neon signs still wink at passersby, tempting them into strip clubs, massage parlours, adult cinemas, peep shows and toy shops, but the area has changed dramatically. Still, for the women of AP, their Broadwick Street outpost wasn’t just a shop or a job – together, they were more like a community or a family. It’s this that British-Iranian filmmaker Denna Cartamkhoob explores in her recent documentary about the staff in the store’s early days, offering a portrait of the girls who worked there and the people they met along the way.

What inspired you to make this film?

Denna Cartamkhoob: Well, I worked at Agent Provocateur – it was my first job after my A-Levels – and I ended up working there for quite a long time. I became close friends with all the girls there and I just wanted to document their story because there was something so special about all of them. We were like this amazing girl gang and what tied us together was this shared experience of working on Broadwick Street.

“It was this amazing education in people: what they got up to and what they didn’t want their wives to know” – Denna Cartamkhoob

What makes the AP girls – then and now – so special?

Denna Cartamkhoob: They are all unashamedly open about sex and being promiscuous and manipulative with their sexuality – like, in terms of selling expensive underwear and getting money out of men. I thought, now, when there’s this new wave of feminism that that sort of behavior might be frowned upon, but I admired them all for being so honest. I found them unique, they stood out, they didn’t follow trends either – they did things their own way.

What was your experience of working at AP?

Denna Cartamkhoob: I didn’t go straight to university, so AP for me was my weird university. I’d never been to Soho before and I didn’t know what the shop was. I just walked in there and was like, “Oh my God, these girls look really cool, they sell underwear and that’s kind of amazing.” I had no idea. Day-to-day there was just so much humour, but overall it was this amazing education in people: what they got up to and what they didn’t want their wives to know and, you know, I saw the most vulnerable sides of people too. The experience was formative for me, it gave me a lot of wisdom, which education and life hadn’t given me before that.