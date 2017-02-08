Daft Punk team up with Gosha and Off-White on merch

If 2016 was the year of merch, 2017 seems to be pushing that one step further. Yesterday, French electro outfit Daft Punk announced (via Instagram) a pop-up in LA for the next week and with pieces exclusively designed by the likes of Gosha Rubchinskiy and Off-White. Talk about raising the bar.

Part of a number of designers who have distilled the iconic duo’s aesthetic into one-off pieces, Gosha and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh’s creations will be available to shop alongside the robots’ existing line of official merch (which they created these gloriously retro ads for a couple of years ago) – in a space described by the press release as “a retrospective of archival set pieces, props, wardrobe, artwork, photography, and robot helmets on display for the first time.” There will also be collabs with Darkdron (the line which recently tapped Sky Ferreira for a juggalo-inspired lookbook) and cap brand New Era.

So far, more style exhibition than your usual run-of-the-mill merch drop then. But that seems fitting for the pair, considering they’ve pioneered a look as influential as theirs – one that was particularly striking on the cover of our Masked Rebellion Issue cover in 2013, shot and styled by the inimitable Hedi Slimane.

If you happen to be in Hollywood this weekend, the full details are below.